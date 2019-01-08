Nick Elmi

Nick Elmi is chef and owner of Restaurant Laurel and ITV on South Passyunk,and Royal Boucherie in Philadelphia, which he opened after winning the eleventh season of Bravo’s Top Chef. Restaurant Laurel has been named the #1 Restaurant in Philadelphia by Philadelphia magazine, one of GQ’s most Outstanding Restaurants in America, and has earned four bells from critic Craig Laban of Philadelphia Inquirer. He lives in Philadelphia with his wife and two children.



Adam Erace is an IACP Award-winning food and travel writer who contributes to more than 50 publications, including Saveur, Food & Wine, Travel + Leisure, Fortune, and Eater. He is the co-owner of Green Aisle Groceries, a trio of gourmet markets in Philadelphia. He lives in South Philly with his wife and two maniacal rescue dogs.

