Nayan Patel, PharmD

Dr. Nayan Patel is an internationally recognized expert, consultant, and lecturer on glutathione, and has been a respected pharmacist for 22 years. After studying mechanical engineering and chemistry at California State University, Fullerton, Dr. Patel received his Pharm.D degree from the USC School of Pharmacy, where he now serves as an adjunct faculty member. Dr. Patel has traveled the world educating practitioners on advanced biochemistry and anti-aging science, and is a member of the International Academy of Compounding Pharmacists. He lives with his family in Southern California.

