Natasha Lawyer

Natasha Lawyer is an illustrator by trade and brings her skills as a former designer at Anthropolgie to their airstream project. She grew up woodworking with her dad and has worked as an apprentice electrician. Natasha has always had a love of beauty and is the designer and builder behind the airstream.



Brett Bashaw works with special needs students and is currently pursuing a university degree in social work. A born dreamer, he has has been expanding his building skills throughout their airstream process.



Natasha and Brett live with their two tiny Yorkies, and are currently building a farmhouse and pottery studio in the Vermont woods. Visit them on Instagram @tincanhomestead.

