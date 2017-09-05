Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Natasha Lawyer
Natasha Lawyer is an illustrator by trade and brings her skills as a former designer at Anthropolgie to their airstream project. She grew up woodworking with her dad and has worked as an apprentice electrician. Natasha has always had a love of beauty and is the designer and builder behind the airstream.Read More
Brett Bashaw works with special needs students and is currently pursuing a university degree in social work. A born dreamer, he has has been expanding his building skills throughout their airstream process.
Natasha and Brett live with their two tiny Yorkies, and are currently building a farmhouse and pottery studio in the Vermont woods. Visit them on Instagram @tincanhomestead.
By the Author
Tin Can Homestead
DIY enthusiasts, tiny house-lovers, and van-lifers will find inspiration and step-by-step instructions in Tin Can Homestead, the ultimate resource for living small in your own…