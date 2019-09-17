Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Nancy F. Cott

Nancy F. Cott is a professor of American history at Harvard University and the former director of the Schlesinger Library at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study. She is the author of six previous books, including Public Vows: A History of Marriage and the Nation. She lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
