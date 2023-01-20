Free shipping on orders $35+
Myrna Doernberg
Myrna Doernberg lives in North Carolina and teaches learning-disabled children. She has appeared on national talk shows and spoken to groups of families and professional caregivers throughout the country about the personal and social issues pertaining to diseases of memory loss.
By the Author
Stolen Mind
A gripping medical mystery story. In August 1982, Myrna Doernberg and her two sons faced a family nightmare. "Something was happening to Ray," Myrna writes…