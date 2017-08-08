Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Murray Douglas

Murray Douglas is the Vice Chairman of Brunschwig & Fils and the niece of Zelina Brunschwig. She teaches at the New York School of Interior Design, and was honored by House Beautiful in 2003 as a Giant of Design.

Chippy Irvine is a former fashion designer. She is a well known author of several design and decorating books.
