Mitchell J. Einzig, MD, is a former director of graduate medical education, Minneapolis Children’s Medical Center, and professor emeritus at the University of Minnesota Medical School. Paula Kelly, MD, is a pediatrician who lives in Mendota Heights, Minnesota. She was recently honored by her peers as one of the best children’s doctors in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area.Read More
By the Author
Baby & Child Emergency First-Aid
This first-aid handbook is the first thing you should reach for when your child has an emergency. It is designed to help people with limited…