Mike Scardino
Mike Scardino is a native of Elmhurst, Queens. In order to pay for college, he worked on a New York City ambulance as a teenager, which led to his decision not to pursue medicine as a career. Mike eventually found his way into advertising, where his ambulance experience proved to be an unexpectedly useful fit. He is married to the woman he met his third day at college and has three daughters. He currently resides in South Carolina.Read More
By the Author
Bad Call
An adrenaline-fueled read that will stay with you long after you turn the final page, BAD CALL is a "compulsively readable, totally unforgettable"* memoir about…