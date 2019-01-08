Mike Giglio

Mike Giglio is a Washington, DC-based journalist focused on war, terrorism and national security. He has reported extensively on the conflicts in Iraq, Syria and Ukraine and done investigative work on topics such as ISIS’s criminal and financial networks and the ways America wages its counterterrorism campaigns. Previously, he spent five years based in Istanbul as a foreign correspondent for Newsweek and BuzzFeed. His work has twice been a finalist for the Livingston Award and has won the Arthur F. Burns Prize. He is a graduate of Davidson College and native of New York.