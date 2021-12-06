Michael Weiss

Michael Weiss is a veteran investigative journalist who focuses on international affairs. He was a National Security Analyst at CNN and wrote for CNN.com. Now a contributor to The Atlantic and featured columnist for The Daily Beast, Weiss has interviewed Russian spies; published and curated a series of still-classified KGB training manuals; reported from rebel-held Syria and war-torn Ukraine; and broken major stories about Russian corruption and the Kremlin’s ongoing subversion efforts in the United States and Europe. He is the coauthor of the New York Times Bestseller ISIS: Inside the Army of Terror as well as the coauthor of The Menace of Unreality: How the Kremlin Weaponizes Information, Culture and Money. A graduate of Dartmouth College, Weiss lives in Los Angeles with his wife, Amy, and their daughter.