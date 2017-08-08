Michael Henry Adams studied at Columbia University and is one of the foremost authorities on the architecture and culture of Harlem. He has been featured in countless articles on the architecture and preservation of Harlem. He has also written for the New York Times and numerous other leading newspapers and magazines. He is the author of Harlem Lost and Found, which was the basis for a 2004 Museum of the City of New York exhibit.



Photographer Mick Hales’s work has appeared in such magazines as House and Garden, Vanity Fair, Architectural Record, and Town and Country. His books include Monastic Gardens, New York Apartments, and Gardens Around the World.

