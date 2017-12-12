Michael Feuerstein, MPH

Michael Feuerstein, PhD, MPH, is an internationally known clinical psychologist with a specialty in behavioral medicine. For the past decade he has been on the faculty of Georgetown University Medical Center and Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences a professor of medical and clinical psychology. He is the editor-in-chief for the Journal of Occupational Rehabilitation. He lives in Maryland.



Patricia Findley, DrPH, MSW, LCSW, is a licensed medical social worker and health services researcher specializing in the field of rehabilitation and chronic illnesses. An assistant research professor at Rutgers University’s Program for Disability Research, she formerly was the President of the National Spinal Cord Injury Association of Illinois. She lives in New Jersey.