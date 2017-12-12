Mel Glazer
Rabbi Mel Glazer, DD, DMin, a certified grief recovery specialist, has been a congregational rabbi for more than 30 years. He counsels, lectures, and conducts workshops in the interfaith community across the U.S. and Canada, and has written for theological and general interest publications. His work has been featured on TV, radio, and the Internet, and he writes a regular column for the Pocono Record.
