Max Fisher
Max Fisher is a reporter and columnist for the international desk of the New York Times. He is a Pulitzer Prize finalist and a coauthor of a column called “The Interpreter,” which uses social science and other tools to explain global trends and major world events. Fisher has a master’s degree in international studies from Johns Hopkins University and previously covered international affairs at The Atlantic and the Washington Post. He lives in Washington DC.Read More
