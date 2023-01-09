Free shipping on orders $35+
Mathangi Subramanian
Mathangi Subramanian is an award-winning Indian American writer, author, and educator. She is a graduate of Brown University and the Teachers College of Columbia University, and the recipient of a Fulbright as well as other fellowships. Her writing has previously appeared in the Washington Post, Quartz, Al Jazeera America, and elsewhere. This is her first work of literary fiction.
By the Author
A People's History of Heaven
"The language [takes] on a musicality that is in sharp contrast to the bleak setting . . . refreshing . . . a strong debut."—New…