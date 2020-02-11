Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Maryn Roos
By the Author
Dancing Diva
Epatha knows she's the perfect pick for the lead in the new Sugar Plum ballet. But her dream role isn't as fabulosa as she imagined.…
Sugar Plums to the Rescue!
Jessica is worse than worried when she learns that the Nutcracker School of Ballet might lose its lease! Life just wouldn't be the same without…
Terrible Terrel
Terrel is always in charge, whether she's making lists for grocery shopping (her favorite hobby, AFTER ballet), keeping her brothers in line, or organizing father-daughter…
Perfectly Prima
Perfectionistic Jerzey Mae desperately wants to be a ballet dancer. But she's frustrated by her own lack of talent--and by her friends' jokes about her…
Toeshoe Trouble (Sugar Plum Ballerinas, Book 2)
A ballet slipper-ey slope Brenda Black prides herself on her logical and orderly mind. She studies anatomy books to get a twelve-year head start on…
Plum Fantastic
Alexandrea Petrakova Johnson does not want to be a beautiful ballerina, and she does not want to leave her friends in Apple Creek. Unfortunately, that…