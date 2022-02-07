Martin Chorzempa

Martin Chorzempa is senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. He lived in China from 2013 to 2015, where he conducted research on China’s economy and financial system, first as a Luce Scholar at Peking University’s China Center for Economic Research and then at the China Finance 40 Forum, China’s leading independent think tank. Martin graduated from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government with a masters in public administration in international development. He has appeared on NPR multiple times, including recently to discuss issues including digital currency and the fate of Chinese firms in US equity markets. He is regularly cited in major media on issues of Chinese technology regulation, digital currency, fintech, and US-China economic relations, including in the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Financial Times, The Economist, Washington Post, MIT Technology Review, and Foreign Affairs.

