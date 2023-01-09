Free shipping on orders $35+

Marti Olsen Laney

Marti Olsen Laney, Psy.D., is a researcher, educator, author, and psychotherapist. One of America’s foremost authorities on introversion, she speaks and leads workshops on the topic in the United States and Canada. She and her extroverted husband have two grown daughters and four grandchildren. They live in Portland, Oregon.
Read More Arrow Icon Arrow icon