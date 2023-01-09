Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Marti Olsen Laney
Marti Olsen Laney, Psy.D., is a researcher, educator, author, and psychotherapist. One of America’s foremost authorities on introversion, she speaks and leads workshops on the topic in the United States and Canada. She and her extroverted husband have two grown daughters and four grandchildren. They live in Portland, Oregon.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Hidden Gifts of the Introverted Child
Introverted children are often misunderstood, even by their parents, who worry about them. Engaged by their interior world, they’re often regarded as aloof. Easily overwhelmed…
Buy the Book
The Introvert Advantage
An insightful, empowering guide to making the most of your hidden strengths. Are you energized by spending time alone? In meetings, do you need…