Marlo Thomas and Friends Marlo Thomas and Friends
Marlo Thomas is an award-winning actress who burst onto the Hollywood scene and gained acclaim for her role as Ann Marie on That Girl, a part for which she earned a Golden Globe® and four Emmy® nominations. Thomas is also known for her numerous publications and recordings. She conceived the New York Times best-selling book Free to Be…You and Me, which inspired a CD recording (to which she contributed her vocal talents) and a stage show. More recently, she published Thanks & Giving Book and CD, The Right Words at the Right Time, and The Right Words at the Right Time Volume 2: Your Turn! She and her husband, talk-show host Phil Donahue, reside in New York City. Please visit her at http://www.marlo-thomas.com.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use