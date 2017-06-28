Mark Lloyd
Mark Lloyd has strong connections with the armed forces and has served in Europe, the Falklands, and the Middle East. His experiences in the fields of surveillance and counter-espionage give him a unique insight into the world of counter-intelligence. He has written six books on military subjects.
By the Author
The Guinness Book Of Espionage
Packed with case histories and profiles of history's most infamous secret agents, plus a comprehensive glossary, The Guinness Book of Espionage will appeal to armchair…