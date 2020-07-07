Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Mark Carney

Mark Carney is an economist and banker. He is currently serving as the UN Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance. From 2013 to March 2020, he served as the Governor of the Bank of England and Chair of the Monetary Policy Committee, Financial Policy Committee and the Board of the Prudential Regulation Committee.
He lives in Ottawa, Canada.
