Mara Grunbaum

Mara Grunbaum is a science writer and editor who’s covered everything from the biology of whiskers to mining palladium on the moon. Her work has appeared in Popular Science, Discover magazine, OnEarth, ScientificAmerican.com, and other publications and websites. She is a graduate of New York University’s master’s program in Science, Health, and Environmental Reporting, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.

