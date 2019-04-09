Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Malaika Adero
MALAIKA ADERO is author of Up South: Stories, Studies and Letters of This Century’s African American Migrations and coauthor of Speak, So You Can Speak Again: The Life of Zora Neale Hurston. Her decades long career in book publishing includes working with critically acclaimed and bestselling authors. Most recently she wrote The Mother of Black Hollywood with Jenifer Lewis. She has served such institutions as the Kennedy Center, The Schomburg Center, PEN and MAPP International. She lives in New York City and Atlanta, Georgia.Read More
