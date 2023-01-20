Free shipping on orders $35+
Lynn Brunelle
Lynn Brunelle is a four-time Emmy Award–winning writer for Bill Nye the Science Guy, and author of the bestselling books Pop Bottle Science and Camp Out!
Anna-Maria Jung is an illustrator and author who has published three stand-alone graphic novels and illustrates for the editorial market, children's books, graphic novels, and apparel.
Turn This Book Into a Beehive!
The Real Buzz on Bees What a promise! Actually, promises. First, here’s a book that teaches kids all about the fascinating world of…
Camp Out!
Bear bags, wilderness showers, and telling the temperature by counting the cricket chirps... Whether you're planning an over night in the backyard or a weekend…
Pop Bottle Science
It's pure bottled magic! A science experiment kit that's as much fun as a bubbly soda!Pop Bottle Science presents 79 easy, hands-on experiments that probe…