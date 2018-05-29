Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Lucius Shepard
Lucius Shepard twice won the World Fantasy Award. He also won the Hugo, Nebula, and Locus Awards for science-fiction writing several times in addition to the John W. Campbell Award for Best New Writer.Read More
By the Author
Beast of the Heartland
"Brings to mind the best work of Graham Greene, Robert Stone, and Ward Just."--Wall Street JournalThe fiction of Lucius Shepard has more to do with…