Lori Bakker

Lori Graham Bakker is an author, speaker, and television host, reaching audiences globally with the refreshing candor that has come to characterize her ministry. She has appeared on national programs such as Larry King Live, Good Morning America, Today, James Robison’s Life

Today, and others. She authored the 2001 book, More Than I Could Ever Ask, and also contributed to the Women of Destiny Bible. Together, Lori and her husband, Jim, co-host The Jim Bakker Show, a onehour, daily TV program that reaches more than 180 million households throughout

the United States and around the world. They reside near Branson, Missouri.