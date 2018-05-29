Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Lisa R. Young, PhD, RD
LISA R. YOUNG, PhD, RDN, CDN, is an internationally recognized nutritionist and portion size expert. Dr. Young’s accomplishments include: author, international lecturer, media consultant, private practice registered dietitian nutritionist, and adjunct professor of nutrition at New York University. She is the author of The Portion Teller Plan and is regularly called upon by major media outlets as an expert voice on nutrition and health. She lives in New York City.Read More
By the Author
Finally Full, Finally Slim
We're surrounded by food portions we've been led to believe are normal-64-ounce sodas, personal pizzas large enough to feed several people, and steaks and pastas…