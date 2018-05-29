Lisa R. Young, PhD, RD

LISA R. YOUNG, PhD, RDN, CDN, is an internationally recognized nutritionist and portion size expert. Dr. Young’s accomplishments include: author, international lecturer, media consultant, private practice registered dietitian nutritionist, and adjunct professor of nutrition at New York University. She is the author of The Portion Teller Plan and is regularly called upon by major media outlets as an expert voice on nutrition and health. She lives in New York City.