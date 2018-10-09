Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Lisa Jhung
Lisa Jhung has been a journalist in the outdoor industry for 20 years, writing about adventure, running, endurance, and outdoor sports and the gear that goes with them for multiple magazines such as: Cosmopolitan, Fitness, Men’s Health, Men’s Fitness, Men’s Journal, Mental Floss, Outside, Runner’s World, SELF, SHAPE, and more. Jhung is a contributing editor to Runner’s World and is the author of Trailhead: The Dirt on All Things Trail Running.Read More
By the Author
Running That Doesn't Suck
Running doesn't have to suck. Ease yourself into a comfortable routine (promise!) with this hilarious and approachable guide to workouts and nutrition from an experienced…