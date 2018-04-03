Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Lisa Anderson Shaffer
Lisa Anderson Shaffer is an artist, designer, mom, and one-time psychotherapist. She earned a BFA from the San Francisco Art Institute and a Master’s in Clinical Psychology from San Francisco State University, and she is the designer of the jewelry line Zelma Rose. She lives in West Marin, California, with her family.Read More
By the Author
These Three Things
A journal for the thoughtful observer, These Three Things uses insightful prompts and beautiful images to guide readers in the practice of mindful reflection. This…