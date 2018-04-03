Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Lisa Anderson Shaffer

Lisa Anderson Shaffer is an artist, designer, mom, and one-time psychotherapist. She earned a BFA from the San Francisco Art Institute and a Master’s in Clinical Psychology from San Francisco State University, and she is the designer of the jewelry line Zelma Rose. She lives in West Marin, California, with her family.
