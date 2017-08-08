Linda Wells is the founding editor-in-chief of Allure. She began her journalism career at Vogue before joining the New York Times, where she was the beauty and food editor. Her work has helped redefine the once highly traditional genre of women’s magazines.



Allure is the only magazine dedicated to beauty. The award-winning Conde Nast magazine has been widely recognized for its intelligent, groundbreaking coverage of beauty. Their circulation is over 1 million.

