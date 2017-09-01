Linda Poitevin

Linda Poitevin is an award-winning, multi genre author from the Ottawa, Canada area. When she’s not plotting the next great love story, the world’s downfall, or an intergalactic war, she’s a wife, mom, friend, coffee snob, gardener, walker of a Giant Dog, minion to the Itty Bitty Kitty, and an avid food preserver (you know, just in case that whole Zombie Apocalypse thing really happens). Linda is active on social media and would love to have you visit her website and/or join her on Facebook.