Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Linda Jay Johnson
Linda May Johnson grew up in Florida and has lived in Alabama, Georgia, Texas, and Mississippi, as well as Virginia and North Carolina. This is her first book.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
My Mother's Story
This is the story of Linda May Johnson and her family. At times unbelievable, her story of growing up in Florida will amaze and surprise…