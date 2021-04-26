Lil’ Kim

Kimberly Denise Jones is the female rap legend better known as Lil' Kim. In 1996, she changed the face of hip-hop with the release of her solo debut album, Hard Core. Since then, Lil' Kim has remained a backbone of hip-hop culture, from fashion icon to actor, model, and entrepreneur. A Grammy award-winning and multi-Platinum artist, Lil' Kim has released five solo studio albums, four mixtapes, and over twenty hit singles both of her own and as a featured artist.



Kathy Iandoli is the critically acclaimed author of God Save The Queens: The Essential History of Women in Hip-Hop and the forthcoming Baby Girl: Better Known as Aaliyah. Iandoli has written for Vibe, The Source, XXL, Village Voice, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Pitchfork, Playboy, Cosmopolitan, Maxim, The Guardian, Vice, and many other publications. She has held editorial positions at top hip-hop/urban websites and is an alumna-in-residence of Music Business at New York University.