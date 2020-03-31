Lifetime Television

Lauren Deen is a multiple Emmy Award-winning lifestyle producer and director for Martha Stewart, Bobby Flay, Food Network, Food & Wine, Walmart, and Condé Nast. She is also the co-executive producer of Cook Yourself Thin (Tiger Aspect/IMG/Lifetime Television). Lauren is the author of Kitchen Playdates (Chronicle 2007) and the coauthor of the New York Times bestseller Cook Yourself Thin. A Blue-Ribbon graduate of Peter Kump’s New York Cooking School (now ICE), Lauren lives in Brooklyn with her husband and two young children.