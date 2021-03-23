Laura Bazelon

Lara Bazleon is a writer, teacher, and advocate for racial and social justice. She is law professor at the University of San Francisco School of Law, where she directs the Criminal & Juvenile Justice and Racial Justice Clinics and holds the Barnett Chair in Trial Advocacy. Before that, she worked as a deputy federal public defender and the director of a Los Angeles-based innocence project. Along the way, she married, had two children, got divorced, and worked to create a different kind of family. Bazelon’s writing seeks to break down the barriers between the various fields in which she works and invites her readers to open their minds to unexpected—even unlikely—ways of thinking about problems that may not be so intractable after all.