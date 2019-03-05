Kheryn Callender
Kheryn Callender was born two days after a hurricane and was first brought home to a house without its roof. After spending their first eighteen years on St. Thomas of the US Virgin Islands, Kheryn studied Japanese, Fine Arts, and Creative Writing at Sarah Lawrence College and received their MFA from the New School. Kheryn is the author of the middle grade novel Hurricane Child and the young adult novel This Is Kind of an Epic Love Story.
