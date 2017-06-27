Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Kevin Kelly
Kevin Kelly is Executive Editor of Wired, the new bible of the techno-culture. Formerly Publisher and Editor of Whole Earth Review, he has been instrumental in helping launch a number of cultural innovations: The Hacker's Conference; Cyberthon; the first virtual-reality jamboree; and the WELL, model way station on the information superhighway.
By the Author
Out Of Control
Out of Control chronicles the dawn of a new era in which the machines and systems that drive our economy are so complex and autonomous…