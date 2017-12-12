KATE SCHARFF, CSW, is a licensed clinical social worker who has been practicing psychotherapy for fifteen years. She is the founder and director of Washington Services for Relationships in Transition, which offers clinical services to families going through high-conflict divorces. She also runs a private therapy practice, for individuals, couples, and families. The daughter of internationally known and published psychoanalysts Drs. David and Jill Scharff, she lives in Bethesda, Maryland.