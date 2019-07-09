Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Kate Richards
Kate Richards is a professional blogger, drinker, and freelance writer currently channeling her creative cocktailing skills into DrinkingwithChickens.com. Her work has also been featured at Liquor.com, TheFeedFeed.com, BHG.com, HGTV.com, and ApartmentTherapy.com, and in Country Living Magazine. She was nominated for a Shorty Award in the Food & Drink category, and took home the Saveur Magazine 2017 Blog Awards Reader’s Choice win for Best Drinks Blog. She lives and drinks (with her chickens) in Los Angeles, California.Read More
By the Author
Drinking with Chickens
It's drinks, it's chickens: It's the cocktail book you didn't know you needed!To add some spice to your happy hour, shake a tail feather and…