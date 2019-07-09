Kate Richards

Kate Richards is a professional blogger, drinker, and freelance writer currently channeling her creative cocktailing skills into DrinkingwithChickens.com. Her work has also been featured at Liquor.com, TheFeedFeed.com, BHG.com, HGTV.com, and ApartmentTherapy.com, and in Country Living Magazine. She was nominated for a Shorty Award in the Food & Drink category, and took home the Saveur Magazine 2017 Blog Awards Reader’s Choice win for Best Drinks Blog. She lives and drinks (with her chickens) in Los Angeles, California.