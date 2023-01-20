Co-author of three Storey books, Karl F. Lutzen is also an editor of the on-line public domain recipe collections, Cat’s Meow I, II, III. His Storey books include Homebrew Favorites and More Homebrew Favorites.

Co-author of three Storey books, Mark Stevens is also an editor of the on-line public domain recipe collections, Cat’s Meow I, II, III. His Storey books include Homebrew Favorites and More Homebrew Favorites. Mark is a technical writer who is a member of the American Homebrewers Association and the Beer Judge Certification Program. His articles have appeared in All About Beer magazine.