Justin K. Sheffield
Justin Kyle Sheffield served as a Senior Chief Petty Officer and Special Warfare Operator of the U.S. Naval Special Warfare Development Group, also known as SEAL Team Six. He was a Navy SEAL for fifteen years, the last ten of those as a SEAL Team Six Sniper and Team Leader. Senior Chief Sheffield completed hundreds of combat operations and enemy engagements in Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Somalia, and elsewhere. He is a recipient of the Silver Star, six Bronze Stars with valor for actions in combat, a Purple Heart, and a host of other medals and commendations. Justin lives in Houston, TX.
