Julia Scheeres is the author of the critically acclaimed memoir Jesus Land which was a New York Times and London Times bestseller. Her second book, A Thousand Lives: The Untold Story of Jonestown, was named one of the “top 10 books about the 70s” by The Guardian and won the NCIBA Best Nonfiction Book of 2011 award. Scheeres’ essays, articles and book review have been published by the New York Times, Elle, Marie Claire, The Guardian, O, the Oprah Magazine and many other venues. She lives in Albany, California.



Allison Gilbert is an award-winning journalist and author of numerous books including Passed and Present, Parentless Parents, and Always Too Soon. She is also co-editor of Covering Catastrophe: Broadcast Journalists Report September 11. The landmark book was turned into a documentary by the U.S. State Department and distributed to embassies and consulates around the world. Gilbert’s writing and expertise appear in numerous publications including O, the Oprah Magazine, New York Times, Washington Post, Real Simple, TODAY.com, CNN.com, The Daily Beast, and HuffPost. She lives in Irvington, New York.

