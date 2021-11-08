Joseph O Chapa

Joseph O. Chapa is a lieutenant colonel in the US Air Force, he is the Air Force's lead ethicist for artificial intelligence and he leads the Department of the Air Force's Artificial Intelligence Cross-Functional Team. He holds a PhD in philosophy from the University of Oxford. His areas of expertise include just war theory, military ethics, and especially the ethics of remote and autonomous weapons. His doctoral research investigates an individual rights-based account of just war theory. He is a senior pilot with more than 1,400 pilot and instructor pilot hours, many of which were flown in support of major U.S. combat and humanitarian operations

