Chef and restaurateur Joseph Baldino, known for his deeply traditional Italian cooking, owns Sicilian BYOB Zeppoli in Collingswood, NJ and Palizzi Social Club. Prior to opening Zeppoli, he honed his culinary skills as chef de cuisine at Vetri, sous chef for the opening of Osteria, and in the kitchens of other top Philadelphia chefs, including Georges Perrier, Michael Solomonov, and Jose Garces. As a young cook, he apprenticed with Alice Waters at her legendary California restaurant Chez Panisse and at Daniel Boulud’s New York City flagship Daniel. Today, he proudly resides just blocks from Palizzi Social Club, carrying on his family’s South Philly legacy of good food and authentic hospitality.





is a food and travel writer who contributes to more than 50 publications, includingandHis writing has been recognized with awards from the International Association of Culinary Professionals and the Association of Food Journalists. He is the co-owner of Green Aisle Grocery, a gourmet market with two locations in Philadelphia. He lives in South Philly with his wife and two maniacal rescue dogs.