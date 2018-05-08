Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
John Fried
John Fried teaches creative writing at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh. He received his MFA from Warren Wilson College’s Program for Writers. His short fiction has appeared in numerous journals, including the Gettysburg Review, North American Review, and Columbia Journal. Prior to teaching, he was a magazine writer and editor in New York, and his work appeared in various publications, including the New York Times Magazine, Rolling Stone, New York, Time, and Real Simple.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Martin Chronicles
A powerful and heartfelt coming-of-age novel that follows Martin Kelso as he grows up in 1980s New York and faces the magic of first experiences,…