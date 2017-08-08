Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
John Finch
John Finch is the producer and director of The Father Effect short and feature film. He heads The Father Effect ministry which is dedicated to addressing the father-wound in both men and women and helping them to heal through conferences, resources, and curriculum.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Father Effect
Based on the feature film of the same name, THE FATHER EFFECT is a must-read for the millions of men and women who have lost…