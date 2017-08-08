John Bevere
John Bevere is a bestselling author and popular conference speaker. He and his wife, Lisa (also a bestselling author), founded Messenger International in 1990. The ministry has grown into a multi-faceted international outreach that includes a weekly television program, The Messenger, which broadcasts in 214 nations. John has authored numerous books, including A Heart Ablaze, Under Cover, The Bait of Satan, and The Fear of the Lord. He and Lisa live in Colorado with their four sons. You can visit John Bevere on the Web at http://www.messengerintl.org.
