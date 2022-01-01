Orders over $45 ship FREE

John Barton

John Barton was Oriel and Laing Professor of the Interpretation of Holy Scripture at the University of Oxford from 1991 to 2014. He is co-editor of The Oxford Bible Commentary, and his previous book, A History of the Bible, won the Duff Cooper Prize for nonfiction. A priest in the Church of England, Barton lives in Abingdon, UK. 
Read More Arrow Icon Arrow icon