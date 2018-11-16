Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jim Munroe
Jim Munroe, 30, was managing editor of the magazine Adbusters before writing the novels Flyboy Action Figure Comes With Gasmask and Angry Young Spaceman. He lives in Toronto.Read More
By the Author
Everyone in Silico
In Vancouver in 2036, people are tired of the rain. They're willing to give up a lot for guaranteed sunshine, a life with no wasted…