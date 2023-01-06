Free shipping on $35+
Jess Phoenix
Jess Phoenix is the executive director and co-founder of the environmental scientific research organization Blueprint Earth. For over 12 years, she has been a volcanologist, an extreme explorer, and a professional field scientist. She ran for United States Congress in California to unseat a climate science-denying incumbent, running a true grassroots campaign with positions based in evidence and fact. She is a Fellow in the Explorers Club and Royal Geographical Society, a featured scientist on the Discovery and Science Channels, and an invited TEDx speaker.Read More
By the Author
Ms. Adventure
